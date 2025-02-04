Lucy Bell, Andrei Minakov & Lucas Henveaux Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 17 set of weekly honors for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov and California’s Lucas Henveaux shared Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors while Stanford’s Jack Ryan was named Men’s Diver of the Week. Stanford’s Lucy Bell was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Lindsay Gizzi garnered Women’s Diver of the Week laurels.
ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Andrei Minakov, Stanford, Sr., Saint Petersburg, Russia
Minakov was named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time this season after earning four podium finishes last weekend against No. 3 Cal. The senior out of Saint Petersburg, Russia, earned two first place individual finishes and NCAA B-Cuts in the 100 fly (44.83) and 200 fly (1:40.54), before helping lead the Cardinal to two second-place finishes in the 400 free (41.65 split) and 200 medley (19.95 butterfly split). Minakov was first in the nation last week in both the 100 and 200 fly.
ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Lucas Henveaux, California, Gr., Liège, Belgium
Henveaux earned two first place finishes in the win over No. 9 Stanford last weekend. He won the 1650 free with an NCAA A-cut time of 14:29.74 to claim the No. 1 fastest spot in the nation in the event. The graduate student followed up with a win in the 500 free, swimming an NCAA B-cut time of 4:10.82.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Jack Ryan, Stanford, Sr., Denver, Colorado
Ryan swept the boards last weekend against No. 3 California with two NCAA Zone-standard scores. In the 1-meter, the Denver, Colorado, native earned first with a score of 366.00 before winning the 3-meter title with a score of 426.98.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Lucy Bell, Stanford, Jr., Fort Collins, Colorado
The junior out of Fort Collins, Colorado, had a record-breaking weekend in a 190-119 victory over No. 8 California. Bell earned two first-place wins in the 100 breast (58.30) and the 200 breast (2:05.10). Bell posted the fastest 200 breast time in program history, passing the previous record of 2:05.88. She is now the fastest in the nation in the 200 breast for the 2024-25 season.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville, Sr., South Bend, Indiana
Gizzi picked up her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award of the season after three podium finishes last week against No. 6 Indiana. The senior out of South Bend, Indiana, earned first place in the 1-meter (314.85), first in the platform (243.60) and picked up another top-3 win as she placed third in the 3-meter with a score of 330.76.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech
Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford
Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville
Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech
Jan. 21 – Ben Delmar, North Carolina
Jan. 28 – Dalton Low, Louisville
Feb. 4 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford | Lucas Henveaux, California
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech
Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt
Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California
Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford
Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU
Jan. 21- Joshua Thai, California
Jan. 28 – Luke Sitz, SMU
Feb. 4 – Jack Ryan, Stanford
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College
Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State
Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California
Nov. 19 – N/A
Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California
Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami
Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia
Jan. 21 – Isabelle Stadden, California
Jan. 28 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia
Feb. 4 – Lucy Bell, Stanford
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville
Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt
Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina
Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State
Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami
Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke
Dec. 3 – N/A
Dec. 10 – N/A
Dec. 17 – N/A
Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 21 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina
Jan. 28 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State
Feb. 4 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville