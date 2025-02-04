Lucy Bell, Andrei Minakov & Lucas Henveaux Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week 17 set of weekly honors for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov and California’s Lucas Henveaux shared Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors while Stanford’s Jack Ryan was named Men’s Diver of the Week. Stanford’s Lucy Bell was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Lindsay Gizzi garnered Women’s Diver of the Week laurels.

ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Andrei Minakov, Stanford, Sr., Saint Petersburg, Russia

Minakov was named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time this season after earning four podium finishes last weekend against No. 3 Cal. The senior out of Saint Petersburg, Russia, earned two first place individual finishes and NCAA B-Cuts in the 100 fly (44.83) and 200 fly (1:40.54), before helping lead the Cardinal to two second-place finishes in the 400 free (41.65 split) and 200 medley (19.95 butterfly split). Minakov was first in the nation last week in both the 100 and 200 fly.

ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Lucas Henveaux, California, Gr., Liège, Belgium

Henveaux earned two first place finishes in the win over No. 9 Stanford last weekend. He won the 1650 free with an NCAA A-cut time of 14:29.74 to claim the No. 1 fastest spot in the nation in the event. The graduate student followed up with a win in the 500 free, swimming an NCAA B-cut time of 4:10.82.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Jack Ryan, Stanford, Sr., Denver, Colorado

Ryan swept the boards last weekend against No. 3 California with two NCAA Zone-standard scores. In the 1-meter, the Denver, Colorado, native earned first with a score of 366.00 before winning the 3-meter title with a score of 426.98.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Lucy Bell, Stanford, Jr., Fort Collins, Colorado

The junior out of Fort Collins, Colorado, had a record-breaking weekend in a 190-119 victory over No. 8 California. Bell earned two first-place wins in the 100 breast (58.30) and the 200 breast (2:05.10). Bell posted the fastest 200 breast time in program history, passing the previous record of 2:05.88. She is now the fastest in the nation in the 200 breast for the 2024-25 season.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville, Sr., South Bend, Indiana

Gizzi picked up her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week award of the season after three podium finishes last week against No. 6 Indiana. The senior out of South Bend, Indiana, earned first place in the 1-meter (314.85), first in the platform (243.60) and picked up another top-3 win as she placed third in the 3-meter with a score of 330.76.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Daniel Diehl, NC State

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Henry McFadden, Stanford

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Jan. 21 – Ben Delmar, North Carolina

Jan. 28 – Dalton Low, Louisville

Feb. 4 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford | Lucas Henveaux, California

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 12 – Joshua Thai, California

Nov. 19 – Jack Ryan, Stanford

Nov. 26 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Jan. 14 – Nathan Cox, Virginia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Jan. 21- Joshua Thai, California

Jan. 28 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Feb. 4 – Jack Ryan, Stanford

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Nov. 12 – Leah Shackley, NC State | Isabelle Stadden, California

Nov. 19 – N/A

Nov. 26 – Claire Curzan, Virginia

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – Mary-Ambre Moluh, California

Dec. 17 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Jan. 7 – Carmen Weiler Sastre, Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 – Katie Grimes, Virginia

Jan. 21 – Isabelle Stadden, California

Jan. 28 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Feb. 4 – Lucy Bell, Stanford

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, North Carolina

Nov. 12 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State

Nov. 19 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Nov. 26 – Margo O’Meara, Duke

Dec. 3 – N/A

Dec. 10 – N/A

Dec. 17 – N/A

Jan. 7 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 14 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 21 – Aranza Vázquez Montaño, North Carolina

Jan. 28 – Elisabeth Rockefeller, NC State

Feb. 4 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville