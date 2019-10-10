Louisville Gets Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Jeffery Tuning (2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Jeffery Tuning has sent a verbal commitment to become a Louisville Cardinal for the 2020-2021 season. The sprinter out of Cary, North Carolina quoted:
“I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Louisville. I can’t wait to officially be a Cardinal! Go Cards!!!”
- 5oy Free – 20.69
- 100y Free – 46.32
- 200y Free – 1:45.71
- 50y Fly – 22.25
- 100y Fly – 50.04
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour
The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.
FFT SOCIAL
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.
Leave a Reply