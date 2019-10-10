Louisville Gets Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Jeffery Tuning (2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jeffery Tuning has sent a verbal commitment to become a Louisville Cardinal for the 2020-2021 season. The sprinter out of Cary, North Carolina quoted:

“I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Louisville. I can’t wait to officially be a Cardinal! Go Cards!!!”

Tuning competes with New Wave Swim Team out of Raleigh, North Carolina. This summer, he raced at the 2019 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship, swimming personal best times in the 50m and 100m freestyle and butterfly events, placing as high as second in the 50m free (23.40) and third in the 50m butterfly (25.24). During the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-East, Tuning performed a best time in the 100 butterfly (51.18) and bettered that time to a 50.04 at the 2019 NCSA Junior Championships.

Tuning will join Aiden Kreiley and Dalton Lowe in the Class of 2020 competing at the University of Louisville in the ACC Championships where the Cardinal men placed second.

Top SCY Times:

5oy Free – 20.69

100y Free – 46.32

200y Free – 1:45.71

50y Fly – 22.25

100y Fly – 50.04

