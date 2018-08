Liu Xiang Abbatte Record Del Mondo In Gommato-Prima Donna Sub 27 50Do

2018 Asian Games Medal Table Sees China Back On Top A world record in the women’s 50m back helped put China back on top of the Asian Games medal standings through day 3 in Jakarta.

2018 Asian Games Day 4 Preview: Schooling & Balandin Set To Splash Joseph Schooling of Singapore and Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan, both reigning Olympic champions, will take on their fellow Asian swimmers tomorrow in Jakarta.