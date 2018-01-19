Lilly King Ka 100 Breast Stroke Set Cody Miller ke Vlog Ke Sath

Cody Miller Ne Apna  Wednesday Ko Vlog Aur Unke Sath Ashley Neidigh (Jo Ki SwimSwam Me Kaam Kar Rhi Lauren Neidigh Ki Sister Hai).

Cody Ne Apne Vlog Me Btaya Ki Ashley Kafi Inspirational Hai Or Wo Unke Sath Hi Jyadatar Rahna Pasand Karte Hai.

100 Breast Power And Speed Set Ka Workout Kuch Is Prakar Hai:

  • 2x25s Pullies @ Max Weight (100 Lbs For Cody With Paddles And Fins)
  • 8x25s On :35 @ 100 Stroke Count And Pace (Ideally)
  • 4x100s Pull Descend 1-4, No Breathing On Last 25
  • 4x25s Pullies @ Max Weight
  • 6x25s On :30 @ 100 Stroke Count And Pace
  • 4x100s Pull Descend 1-4, No Breathing On Last 25
  • 6x25s Pullies @ Max Weight
  • 4x25s On :25 @ 100 Stroke Count And Pace
  • 4x100s Pull Descend 1-4, No Breathing On Last 25
  • 8x25s Pullies @ Max Weight
  • 2x25s On :20 @ 100 Stroke Count And Pace
  • 4x100s Pull Descend 1-4, No Breathing On Last 25

