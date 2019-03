Liliana Ibáñez fue operada del hombro y no estará en los Panamericanos

View this post on Instagram

Con hombro nuevo y espero muy pronto de regreso 🏊🏻‍♀️. Gracias @CONADE por su apoyo. Last night I underwent shoulder surgery after a diagnosis of 3 tears includying a degree 2 SLAP. I had to take a decision and prioritize the Tokyo 2020 Olympics above any meet this summer. I am confident in my doctors and positive that I will be fighting for a spot in the Olympic roster soon. Thank you all for the suport ❤. Lili