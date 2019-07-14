Liam Hutchinson Posts 3:56 400 Free at IL Senior Champs Day 3

2019 LC IL SENIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

July 11-14th

Pleasant Prairie, WI

Hosted by Academy Bullets

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 3)

COMBINED

Academy Bullets – 1273.5 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 1076.5 St Charles Swim Team – 389.5 Glenbrook Swim Club – 368.5 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 323

MEN

Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 501 Academy Bullets – 440 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 314 Glenbrook Swim Club – 224 Bloomington Normal Swim Club – 154

WOMEN

Academy Bullets – 833.5 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 575.5 St Charles Swim Team – 252.5 WAVES Bloomington/Normal – 207 Glenbrook Swim Club – 144.5

Day 3 of the Illinois Swimming Senior Championships featured the 200 IM, 50 free, 200 breast, 100 back, and 400 free. Rising Notre Dame freshman Liam Hutchinson (Wheaton) won his 4th event of the meet, opening up a huge lead on the field in the men’s 400 free. Hutchinson posted a 3:56.75 in finals, good to win the event by over 7 seconds, but was off his personal best of 3:55.10. The time was a season best for Hutchinson, however.

14-year-old Kaelyn Gridley (New Trier) completed a sweep of the women’s breaststrokes, winning the 200 in 2:33.57. She shed .64 seconds off her best of 2:34.21 with that swim. Her time now ranks her 36th all-time nationally for 13-14 girls. Nick Zito, a 24-year-old for WEST Swim Club, won the men’s 200 breast with a 2:25.93. Zito has a best time of 2:13.17. 100 breast champion Max Iida (Glenview) came in 2nd, swimming a 2:26.15, well off his personal best of 2:17.96.

15-year-old Carly Norvelline (NASA Wildcat), the 200 free champion, picked up a win in the women’s 50 free. Novelline shed .09 seconds off her time, clocking a 25.92 for both her first swim under 26 seconds and an Olympic Trials cut. Anna Peplowski (WAVES Bloomington/Normal), the runner-up to Novelline in the 200 free, also came in 2nd in the 50, touching in a new best of 26.18. Topher Stensby (Patriot Aquatic Club), another rising Notre Dame freshman, won the men’s 50 free in 23.32. The time comes in a little ways off Stensby’s personal best of 22.99, which he swam at last Summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals.

Northwestern’s Tara Vovk took the women’s 200 IM in 2:18.37. Her time was the only in the field to be sub-2:20, and came in off her personal best of 2:16.24. Teammate Henry Blaul won the men’s Im, touching the wall in 2:09.02. His time took .29 off his personal best. Nick Zito had the fastest time of the day, posting a 2:07.97 in prelims, but swam a 2:14.02 in finals for 8th.

Academy Bullets’ Jessica Geriane won the women’s 100 back in a new best time of 1:03.36. The 16-year-old came into the meet with a best of 1:03.72. Northwestern’s Ryan Gridley won the men’s 100 back in 57.80. His time came short of his personal best of 55.17. Chocago Wolfpack’s Abbey Taute won the women’s 400 free in 4:26.58. She has a personal best of 4:24.20.