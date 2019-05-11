LEN Touts Higher Payouts, Higher Surpluses in St. Petersburg Bureau Meeting

The Ligue Europeenne de Natation (LEN), which is the governing body for 6 aquatic disciplines in Europe, is touting significant financial progress after its bureau meeting this weekend in St. Peterseburg, Russia. The organization says that in spite of making higher payouts to athletes and travel contributions in 2018 than in 2016, the organization is still coming away with a larger income surplus than they did 2 years ago.

“In just (a) few years, LEN has moved from limited financial resources to being able to provide significant support to its National Federations and athletes,” boasted LEN president Paolo Barelli.

The findings were presented by LEN treasurer Tamas Gyarfas, who is still the subject of legal proceedings over the 1998 murder of a media rival that he denies involvement in.

Among the key findings:

The LEN says that in 2018 alone, LEN transferred 1.46 million Euros (1.64 million USD) to National Federations and “the best athletes.”

LEN’s payment to athletes in travel contributions and prize money jumped $300,000 from 2016, and the organization still had a ‘larger surplus’ than they did 2 years ago.

The 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, which were part of a big multi-sport event that included several sports across the continent holding championships simultaneously, “went beyond the expectations in all fields including attendance, TV viewing figures and incomes.”

The organization’s future goals, presented by Barelli: