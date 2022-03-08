LEN Euro League Final Four To Be Held In Athens

Courtesy: LEN

LEN has decided to allocate the women’s Euro League Final Four to Athens – this means that title-holder Olympiacos Piraeus shall be the host of the event on 2-3 April. The second leg of the LEN Trophy final also takes place in the Greek capital – here the first leg was moved a day earlier, to 25 March.

Olympiacos’ application has met all demands so the two-day spectacle shall visit Athens for the first time after 2015. In that year, the Greek side edged out Sabadell 10-9 in the final to claim its first-ever Euro League trophy – now 5-time winner Sabadell is also a favourite and will be part of the show once again after missing the cut last year. UVSE (HUN) and Padova (ITA) are the other two participants. The event will take place on 2-3 April.

Interestingly, two days before the highlight of the women’s season, the second leg of the LEN Trophy will also take place in Greece where Ethnikos Piraeus will play Dunaujvaros (HUN) – so both women’s trophies are to be handed over in the Greek capital, within four days. Due to overlapping with other events, the first leg of this final is to be played one day earlier, on 25 March in Dunaujvaros.

Dates and venues Euro League, Final four – Athens (GRE)

2 April, semis Olympiacos Piraeus (GRE) v UVSE-Hunguest Hotels (HUN) Astralpool Sabadell (ESP) v Plebiscito Padova (ITA)

3 April, medal round Bronze medal match and Euro League Final

LEN Trophy Final

1 st leg – 25 March: Dunaujvarosi Foiskola (HUN) v Ethnikos Piraeus (GRE)

2 nd leg – 30 March: Ethnikos Piraeus (GRE) v Dunaujvarosi Foiskola (HUN)