Legislator: Funding Wyoming Pool Should Require More Local Swimmers On Teams

The Wyoming House of Representatives met in Casper on Tuesday, March 3 to discuss Senate File 119, a bill with $160 million in appropriations for state-funded capital projects, including $25 million intended for the University of Wyoming.

Construction of Corbett Pool, where the Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams train, is one of the potential projects the $25 million could be appropriated for.

However, House District 35 Representative Joe MacGuire proposed an amendment to the capital construction bill that directly impacts the pool’s chances of getting worked on.

MacGuire’s amendment requires that the funding for the swimming pool “only be expended upon the men’s swimming and diving team roster and the women’s swimming and diving team roster attaining a student athlete enrollment ratio of not less than fifty-one percent (51%) of enrolled student-athletes who are Wyoming residents and graduates of a Wyoming high school.”

In other words, MacGuire wants more local residents competing for the swim team if they’re going to put so much money towards the pool.

“If we in these challenging times are going to spend a massive amount of money to build a new pool then it seems like at least half of the students who participate in the athletic programs involved with that pool should be from the state of Wyoming,” MacGuire said.

In a handout MacGuire gave to his fellow representatives, it showed 9/43 (21%) athletes on the women’s swimming & diving team are from the state of Wyoming, while none of the 25 on the men’s team are.

MacGuire also said he spoke to a local high school swimming coach in Casper who told him the university doesn’t recruit from their team.

“I went to the coach at my local high school,” said MacGuire. “He said, ‘We can’t even get a look from the university.’”

House District 36 Representative Art Washut agreed with MacGuire’s proposal: saying it would “give our Wyoming swimmers a decent chance to have the opportunity to swim at the University of Wyoming.” Washut also said that he was more concerned with giving Wyoming students the opportunity rather than see the team’s performance decline.

There were, of course, several Representatives against MacGuire’s amendment proposal.

“I just don’t think it is the legislative body’s position to be deciding what a recruiting class should look like for an athletic team,” said House District 38 Representative Tom Walters.

“I can’t imagine any other state would contemplate a condition like this,” added House District 20 Representative Albert Sommers. “I just think this is the wrong way to go. I think it is poor policy.”

House District 08 Representative Bob Nicholas said that the pool is currently too small to meet the needs of the teams, and that’s what they should be worrying about.

“What is amazing about our UW swim team is how many hours these guys put in,” Nicholas said. “Because the pool is so small, they have to rotate through the day just in order to get their practices in.”

“Let’s fix the problem first. We need a new pool.”

House District 11 Representative Jared Olsen also said he has concerns that the proposal could be seen as discriminating against people based on their place of residency, which means it could be challenged against Title IX rules.

You can read the full article from Oil City News here.