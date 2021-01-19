Kylee Alons, Mitchell Whyte Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Kylee Alons has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez has been named Diver of the Week. Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte has been selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week and teammate Daniel Pinto has been named Diver of the Week.

A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Alons helped the No. 4 Wolfpack to wins over No. 16 Duke (163.5-93.5) and No. 18 North Carolina (188-109). The junior won five individual events and was on a first-place relay team, touching first in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 back and the 200 medley relay.

Vazquez won five diving events last week at the Virginia Tech Diving Invite and the dual meet against NC State. The freshman from La Paz, Mexico, won the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions in both meets, and won on platform the in the Virginia Tech Invite.

A junior from Oakdale, Minnesota, Whyte won three events to help the No. 13 Cardinals upset No. 8 Missouri, 199-101. The Louisville swimmer took first in the 100 back, 200 back and was part of the first-place 200 medley relay team.

Pinto swept the springboard events in the win over Missouri. The senior from Lima, Peru, won the 1-meter competition and took first on the 3-meter.

