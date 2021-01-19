Kylee Alons, Mitchell Whyte Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Kylee Alons has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez has been named Diver of the Week. Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte has been selected as the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week and teammate Daniel Pinto has been named Diver of the Week.
A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Alons helped the No. 4 Wolfpack to wins over No. 16 Duke (163.5-93.5) and No. 18 North Carolina (188-109). The junior won five individual events and was on a first-place relay team, touching first in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 back and the 200 medley relay.
Vazquez won five diving events last week at the Virginia Tech Diving Invite and the dual meet against NC State. The freshman from La Paz, Mexico, won the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions in both meets, and won on platform the in the Virginia Tech Invite.
A junior from Oakdale, Minnesota, Whyte won three events to help the No. 13 Cardinals upset No. 8 Missouri, 199-101. The Louisville swimmer took first in the 100 back, 200 back and was part of the first-place 200 medley relay team.
Pinto swept the springboard events in the win over Missouri. The senior from Lima, Peru, won the 1-meter competition and took first on the 3-meter.
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Nov. 3 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia
Nov. 10 – Sarah Foley, Fr., Duke
Nov. 17 – Jenny Halden, Fr., Florida State
Nov. 24 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia
Dec. 8 – Katharine Berkoff, So., NC State
Jan. 12 – Coleen Gillilan, So., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Kylee Alons, Jr., NC State
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Nov. 10 – Maddi Pullinger, Jr., Duke
Nov. 17 – Emily Grund, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 24 – Samantha Vear, Fr., Florida State
Jan. 12 – Kelly Straub, Sr., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Aranza Vazquez, Fr., North Carolina
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Nov. 3 – Matt Brownstead, Fr., Virginia
Nov. 10 – Hunter Tapp, So., NC State
Nov. 17 – Peter Varjasi, So., Florida State
Nov. 24 – Evgenii Somov, Sr., Louisville
Dec. 8 – Eric Knowles, Sr., NC State
Jan. 12 – Nicolas Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 19 – Mitchell Whyte, Jr., Louisville
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Nov. 10 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 17 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 24 – Joshua Davidson, Sr., Florida State
Jan. 12 – Austin Flaute, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Daniel Pinto, Sr., Louisville