Knoxville Selected As Host of 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will be held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. USA Diving and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday that Visit Knoxville has been awarded the elite competition, which will be held in June 2024.

“We’re very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville. The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we’re thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid,” said Lee Michaud, president of USA Diving. “We look forward to a great partnership with Visit Knoxville and the University of Tennessee as we work to make the 2024 trials an incredible experience for the divers, coaches and fans.”

Held every four years, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving will determine the divers who will represent the United States at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. More than 100 of the nation’s best divers are expected to compete in Knoxville to vie for spots on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team. Pending U.S. qualification, competition will be conducted for both men and women in individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform events.

“Hosting the U.S. Olympic trials for diving is a major achievement,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “This continues to amplify Knoxville as a premier sports town, showcasing our venues and partnerships needed to bring top-tier events to our destination.”

Knoxville has previously been the host city for several USA Diving national events, including the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships and the 2014 USA Diving National Championships. Knoxville also hosted an Olympic team selection camp in 2008.

“We have such a strong aquatics community in Knoxville and are always excited to host events of this caliber along with our great partner, Tennessee Athletics,” said Chad Culver, senior director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission and Convention Sales. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with USA Diving on previous events and are honored to host their crown jewel with the 2024 Olympic trials.”

USA Diving is coming off a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where U.S. divers won three medals. Nearly 100 divers competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving.

Coverage details for the 2024 Team Trials will be announced by NBC Sports at a later date.