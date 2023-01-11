Gabi Albiero Swims 51.48/1:55.04 Fly, 47.96 100 Free as Louisville Speeds Past Mizzou

LOUISVILLE vs MIZZOU (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, January 6, 2023

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Louisville – 175 Mizzou – 125

WOMEN

Louisville – 207 Mizzou – 93

Mizzou hosted Louisville for a men’s and women’s dual meet last Friday, falling to the Cardinals decisively in both meets.

She’s been terrific all season, but Louisville’s Gabi Albiero was nothing short of exceptional at this meet. Albiero swept the fly events, putting up a sizzling 51.48 to win the women’s 100 fly. It was a great event for the Cardinals, as teammate Christiana Regenauer came in second with a 52.15.

Albiero also took the women’s 200 fly in 1:55.04, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. She also won the women’s 100 free, swimming a 47.96. Louisville flexed their sprint muscles in the women’s 100 free, as Ella Welch came in second with a 49.10 and Julia Dennis was third in 49.70.

Even without Albiero in the women’s 50 free, Louisville was still on fire. Dennis won that race with a 22.26, followed closely by Regenauer, who swam a 22.28 for second.

Louisville’s Paige Kuwata was excellent in the women’s distance events. The freshman won the 1000 free in 9:49.60, finishing ahead of teammate Liberty Williams, who touched second in 9:54.72. In the 500 free, Kuwata won in 4:49.33, again finishing ahead of Williams (4:50.31).

Abby Hay was another double event winner. She first won the women’s 200 breast in 2:12.50, narrowly beating out Mizzou’s Katrina Brathwaite, who came in second with a 2:12.83. Brathwaite had previously won the 100 breast, where she swam a 1:00.87.

Hay then went on to win the women’s 400 IM in 4:13.85.

Louisville was awesome in the women’s 200 free, where Tristen Ulett won in a 1:45.95. She was leading teammate Paige Hetrick, who touched second in 1:46.92.

Mizzou picked up a win in the women’s 100 back with Meredith Rees swimming a 52.48. It was one of Mizzou’s best events of the day, as they picked up second with Sydney Bales posting a 54.05.

The Louisville sister duo of Rye Ulett and Tristen Ulett went 1-2 in the women’s 200 back. Rye won the event in 1:55.33, with Tristen touching second with a 1:57.09.

In the men’s meet, Louisville’s Haridi Sameh was fantastic, sweeping the men’s sprint free events. Sameh clocked a 19.34 in the men’s 50 free, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 20 seconds. He then turned around and won the 100 free in 42.73, leading teammate Michael Eastman (43.23) into the finish.

Denis Petrashov was another double event winner for the Cardinals, sweeping the men’s breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Petrashov won by nearly a full second, clocking a 52.76. He then won the 200 breast with a 1:55.64, touching first by nearly three seconds.

Ilia Sibirtsev also won two events for Louisville, sweeping the men’s distance events. In a very tight race, Sibirtsev won the 1000 free in 9:10.16, touching just 0.09 seconds ahead of Mizzou’s Mikolaj Malec (9:10.25). Sibirtsev then won the men’s 500 free in 4:25.00.

Dalton Lowe put up a speedy 46.01 to win the men’s 100 fly for Louisville. The Cardinals also won the men’s 400 IM, seeing Tommy Bried post a 3:50.51.

Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren won the men’s 200 free in 1:34.37, touching out Louisville’s Murilo Sartori by 0.12 seconds.

The Tigers also picked up a win in the men’s 100 back, where Clement Secchi swam a 47.05. Secchi went on to win the 200 back as well, swimming a 1:43.96.

Jan Zubik won the men’s 200 fly for Mizzou, touching in 1:45.16.

Unfortunately, there were no splits available for the relays. That being said, here are the relay winners from the meet:

Women’s 200 medley relay: Louisville (Hay, Viberg, Regenauer, Albiero) – 1:35.94

Men’s 200 medley relay: Louisville (Crush, Petrashov, Lowe, Sameh) – 1:24.23

Women’s 400 free relay: Louisville (Regenauer, Welch, Ulett, Dennis) – 3:14.91

Men’s 400 free relay: Louisville (Sameh, Sartori, Lowe, Eastman) – 2:52.08

Notably, Louisville was able to put up that 3:14.91 in the women’s 400 free relay without Gabi Albiero on the team.

DIVING WINNERS