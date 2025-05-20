Knight Commission Hosts Meeting Discussing Future of Olympic Sports In NCAA

The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics held its 2025 spring meeting on Tuesday in Indianapolis, featuring a conversation with NCAA President Charlie Baker and a second segment where the future of collegiate Olympic sports was discussed.

The commission, which is an independent organization that advocates for reforms to ensure college athletics programs operate in ways that align with the educational missions of universities, hosted five panelists during the second session who spoke about ways to help the Olympic movement in light of the upcoming changes to the college sports model with the pending settlement in the House case.

One proposal that was brought to the table was a push for a law that would codify the NCAA sport minimum (16 for FBS schools) and require schools to maintain current average resource allocations for non-football/basketball sports, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

American Volleyball Coaches Association CEO Jaime Gordon, who was one of the panelists at the meeting, said that currently, FBS schools allocate 65% of their budget to football and basketball and 35% to other sports, and under the proposal, this level of funding would be maintained in perpetuity, according to Dellenger.

Speaking on the panel, Gordon said that 32 Olympic sports programs in Division I have been cut since the announcement of the House settlement, a loss of 966 roster spots, not including Saint Francis University, which moved all 22 of its sports programs to Division III.

“As money has grown 400%, the sliver for Olympic sports has been remarkably the same. (They way the funding goes) puts Olympic sports at great vulnerability,” Gordon said, according to Swimming World.

Another topic addressed was the lack of federal funding to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and how the NCAA and the USOPC should be working together for the betterment of the Olympic sports movement.

“The USOPC gets zero federal funding. The budget was less than the University of Texas’ yearly athletic budget,” USOPC Chief of Sport and Athlete Services Rocky Harris said, according to Swimming World. “The success of our athletes is obvious, but there is a threat to that. We want the national governing bodies to have a seat at the table within the NCAA model. Why aren’t we working as partners? Federal funding would be great. I would love to see it go to governing bodies.”

Arizona State Sports Historian and Clinical Associate Professor of History Victoria Jackson spoke on how international the NCAA has become, using swimming as an example, and that other national governing bodies rely on the college sports system.

USA Track & Field’s Max Siegel said “collaboration is critical” at this watershed moment and that “it is time for us to be innovative.”

“We have the opportunity to have our country experience sports they haven’t experienced in (a generation),” Harris said. “At a time where we are less unified, this is something we can all be unified about (supporting our Olympians).”

The Knight Commission, which agreed that collaboration is needed to propel Olympic sports forward, will meet again on June 10 to continue discussions.