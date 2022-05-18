Kirk Grand on Being Named USA Swimming’s Nat’l Team High Performance Specialist

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Dr. Kirk Grand is the new National Team High-Performance Specialist at USA Swimming. He will be working with the national teams and as many USA Swimming coaches and swimmers as possible as a resource.

He comes to USA Swimming after years of coaching experience at the high school, club, and collegiate levels. He has his Ph.D. in Psychophysiology from Auburn University and earned a master’s degree from the Councilmen Center at Indiana University. He coached at both Universities and most recently at the University of North Carolina.

In this episode of the SwimSwam podcast, we dive into all of that experience and education as well as his new role. It’s basically a coach conversation that flows from motivating athletes with language to solving the sport’s problems like how much aerobic do we really need to why do we lose the “feel,” for the water so easily. Another informative coaching conversation that you don’t want to miss.

