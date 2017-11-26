Kentucky Picks Up Verbal from SCSC Freestyler Daniel Blake

Daniel Blake, a member of the Santa Clara Swim Club and a senior at Westmont High School in Campbell, California, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Kentucky next year. He will join Mason Wilby in the Wildcats’ class of 2022.

“I am really excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky. I feel that this is a great opportunity to continue my academic and swimming career, with this great team. Go Wildcats!!!”

Blake swam at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships where he placed third in the 500 free (4:30.41) and ninth in the 200 free (1:41.10). He swam fly on Westmont’s 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay in prelims, although neither made it back to finals. In club swimming, Blake had a standout long-course season. He was runner-up in the 1500 free at Santa Clara Futures, where he dropped nearly 20 seconds and picked up a new Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time (15:55.11). He went a best time in the 800 free (8:31.42) on the front part of that 1500, and notched new PBs in the 400 free (4:05.06) and 400 IM (4:43.78). Blake went on to compete at Summer Juniors in the 400/800/1500 freestyle events but his top times remained those from Futures. He also earned PBs in the LCM 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM earlier in the summer.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:41.10

500 free – 4:30.41

1650 free – 15:46.61

200 fly – 1:52.08

