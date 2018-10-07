Kaylee McKeown Keeps The Double For Night 1 Of YOG

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

The men’s and women’s fields remain in tact for tonight’s first finals session at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games taking place in Buenos Aires. That means we’ll see 3 of the Games’ biggest swimming stars in Aussie World Championships finalist Kaylee McKeown, Russian World Record holder Kliment Kolesnikov and one of the fastest 200m flyers in recent history, Kristof Milak of Hungary.

McKeown will lead the way with two individual events, qualifying behind America’s Rhyan White in the women’s 100 backstroke, while also sliding into the 8th slot of the women’s 200m IM final tonight. The teen isn’t backing down from the double and will look to set the pace in semi-final 1 of the 100m back ahead of White, before trying to land on the podium in the sprint IM.

Kolesnikov is seeded ahead of Romanian Daniel Martin in the 100m back semi-final, with both teens holding the only morning times under 55 in 55.26 and 55.46, respectively. They simply need to hold off 6 charging competitors to make it to tomorrow night’s final.

For Milak’s part, the Hungarian is tackling his first of nine individual events, qualifying for tonight’s 400m free in the 3rd slot in 3:51.99. He’ll need to break out from teammate Akos Kalmar, who nabbed the 2nd seed ahead of him this morning.