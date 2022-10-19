Kayla Sanchez Exceeds Filipino National Records At 2022 Czech Cup

2022 CZECH CUP – PILSEN SPRINTS

Thursday, October 13th – Saturday, October 14th

Pilsen, Czech Republic

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Results

Livestream

The 2022 Czech Cup concluded from Pilsen over the weekend with the likes of Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk, Hungarian ace Szebasztian Szabo and Filipino athlete Kayla Sanchez among the competitors. The aforementioned battled against host country swimmers Barbora Seemanova, Simona Kubova and more through the 3-day affair which took place in the short course meters format.

As a reminder, Sanchez had been a member of Team Canada’s national team since 2017 but revealed in July of this year that she intended to change her sporting citizenship to the Philippines. Sanchez currently trains alongside Seemanova under the direction of Luka Gabrilo. FINA still lists Sanchez’s national affiliation as Canada.

While competing in Pilsen, Sanchez put up solid times in both the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events. In the former, she stopped the clock in a speedy mark of 24.63 while in the latter she grabbed gold in a result of 52.71. Both of these times exceed the current Filipino national records.

Entering the meet, the national standard in the 50m free stood at the 25.51 Jasmine Al-Khaldi logged in 2019. Al-Khaldi also owned the 100m free Filipino record with the 55.38 she produced at the 2018 World Championships.

Sanchez is the reigning World Junior Record holder in the 100m free having established a historic time of 51.45 in 2018. She is also the WJR owner in the 50m free, putting up a mark of 23.94 in that same year.

Although she settled for silver in the 50m back, Sanchez also surpassed the current Filipino record in that event. Sanchez registered a time of 26.86 to get to the wall just .03 shy of winner Kubova who hit 26.83.

Sanchez’s silver medal-worthy effort at this meet overtakes the 27.62 Chloe Isleta posted as the Filipino national standard at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships.

For his part, Szabo topped the men’s 100m free podium in a time of 48.20 while he also proved too quick to catch in the 50m fly, earning gold in 22.87. Szabo is the current World Record holder in the men’s 50m fly, tying Brazilian Nicholas Santos with a lifetime best of 21.75 from the 2021 European Championships.

Estonia’s Zirk clocked a time of 1:52.90 to reign over the men’s 20m fly event, while the Czech Republic’s Kubova took control of the women’s 100m fly in 1:00.07.

Additional Winners