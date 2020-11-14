Kayla Han Cracks All-Time Top-10 for 11-12 Girls in 200 Fly

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Four – Saturday, November 14

12-year-old Kayla Han of La Mirada Armada came from behind to win her heat of 200 fly on Saturday at 2020 U.S. Open in Irvine, dropping .86 to move from 17th to 10th in the all-time 11-12 age group rankings with 2:20.58.

Han is the 10-and-under National Age Group record-holder in the SCY 500 free (5:13.45) and 200 IM (2:11.99) and the LCM 200 IM (2:28.70). She broke all three records in 2019. Since then she has been working her way up the all-time rankings for 11-12 girls. Besides her 200m fly in Irvine on Saturday, she picked up a new lifetime best in the 400m IM (4:58.36) on Friday which moved her to #3 on the 11-12 all-time list. She also ranks 15th in the 400m free (4:24.74) and 12th in the 200m IM (2:22.58).

Rank Time Athlete LSC Club Meet Date Location 1 2:15.02 Cassidy Bayer PV NCAP 2012 NI – Speedo Champions Series 8/1/2012 Buffalo 2 2:19.10 Joy Jiang MR WEST 2016 MR Metro Junior Olympics LCM Championships 7/21/2016 East Meadow 3 2:19.27 Olivia Suarez GU UN 2019 ST TXLA LC TAGS 7/24/2019 Austin 4 2:19.30 Paige Kuwata CA SAND 2017 SI North American Challenge Cup 8/4/2017 La Jolla, CA 5 2:19.32 Courtney Kalisz MD NBAC 2003 MI Domino’s Swim Classic 5/15/2003 Ann Arbor 6 2:19.79 Maddie Wright CA KA 2009 OH Speedo Section 3 Championships 7/19/2009 Oxford 7 2:20.29 Amelia Lester NT RACE 2019 Futures Des Moines 8/2/2019 Des Moines 8 2:20.48 Chelsea Britt GA FLA 2007 FG Speedo Sectionals 7/11/2007 Fort Lauderdale 9 2:20.56 Ella Freeman NT RACE 2019 ST TXLA LC TAGS 7/24/2019 Austin 10 2:20.58 Kayla Han CA RMDA 2020 Toyota Irvine 11/13/2020 Irvine

A 12-year-old Cassidy Bayer, swimming for Curl-Burke, the predecessor team to Nation’s Capital Swim Club, broke the 11/12 NAG record in 2012 at Sectionals in Buffalo, New York. A comparison of their splits puts Bayer about a second and a half faster per 50:

Han, Irvine 11/2020 Bayer, Buffalo 8/2012 1st 50 32.23 30.83 2nd 50 35.22 (1:07.45) 34.47 (1:05.30) 3rd 50 36.66 (1:44.11) 35.16 (1:40.46 4th 50 36.47 (2:20.58) 34.56 (2:15.02)

Han has until the end of May 2021 to do further damage in the age group.