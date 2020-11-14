Kayla Han Cracks All-Time Top-10 for 11-12 Girls in 200 Fly

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- LCM/timed finals
Session Four – Saturday, November 14
12-year-old Kayla Han of La Mirada Armada came from behind to win her heat of 200 fly on Saturday at 2020 U.S. Open in Irvine, dropping .86 to move from 17th to 10th in the all-time 11-12 age group rankings with 2:20.58.
Han is the 10-and-under National Age Group record-holder in the SCY 500 free (5:13.45) and 200 IM (2:11.99) and the LCM 200 IM (2:28.70). She broke all three records in 2019. Since then she has been working her way up the all-time rankings for 11-12 girls. Besides her 200m fly in Irvine on Saturday, she picked up a new lifetime best in the 400m IM (4:58.36) on Friday which moved her to #3 on the 11-12 all-time list. She also ranks 15th in the 400m free (4:24.74) and 12th in the 200m IM (2:22.58).
|Rank
|Time
|Athlete
|LSC
|Club
|Meet
|Date
|Location
|1
|2:15.02
|Cassidy Bayer
|PV
|NCAP
|2012 NI – Speedo Champions Series
|8/1/2012
|Buffalo
|2
|2:19.10
|Joy Jiang
|MR
|WEST
|2016 MR Metro Junior Olympics LCM Championships
|7/21/2016
|East Meadow
|3
|2:19.27
|Olivia Suarez
|GU
|UN
|2019 ST TXLA LC TAGS
|7/24/2019
|Austin
|4
|2:19.30
|Paige Kuwata
|CA
|SAND
|2017 SI North American Challenge Cup
|8/4/2017
|La Jolla, CA
|5
|2:19.32
|Courtney Kalisz
|MD
|NBAC
|2003 MI Domino’s Swim Classic
|5/15/2003
|Ann Arbor
|6
|2:19.79
|Maddie Wright
|CA
|KA
|2009 OH Speedo Section 3 Championships
|7/19/2009
|Oxford
|7
|2:20.29
|Amelia Lester
|NT
|RACE
|2019 Futures Des Moines
|8/2/2019
|Des Moines
|8
|2:20.48
|Chelsea Britt
|GA
|FLA
|2007 FG Speedo Sectionals
|7/11/2007
|Fort Lauderdale
|9
|2:20.56
|Ella Freeman
|NT
|RACE
|2019 ST TXLA LC TAGS
|7/24/2019
|Austin
|10
|2:20.58
|Kayla Han
|CA
|RMDA
|2020 Toyota Irvine
|11/13/2020
|Irvine
A 12-year-old Cassidy Bayer, swimming for Curl-Burke, the predecessor team to Nation’s Capital Swim Club, broke the 11/12 NAG record in 2012 at Sectionals in Buffalo, New York. A comparison of their splits puts Bayer about a second and a half faster per 50:
|Han, Irvine 11/2020
|Bayer, Buffalo 8/2012
|1st 50
|32.23
|30.83
|2nd 50
|35.22 (1:07.45)
|34.47 (1:05.30)
|3rd 50
|36.66 (1:44.11)
|35.16 (1:40.46
|4th 50
|36.47 (2:20.58)
|34.56 (2:15.02)
Han has until the end of May 2021 to do further damage in the age group.
