Katelyn Thomas Commits to Newly-D2 Concordia University Irvine

Katelyn Thomas, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Heritage High School in Menifee, California, signed an NLI during the Early Signing Period to swim for Concordia University Irvine.

“After discovering Concordia six years ago, I fell in love with the local school fairly quick. Just recently joining NCAA Divison 2, I feel that I can not only succeed in my college swimming career but also in my academics. Its small campus and 18:1 student to teacher ratio ensured me that I would have an identity in college and would be able to locate help if it was needed. Planning to study pre-physical therapy, I am eager to take the next step in my life with my close friends, family, and mentors right by my side. GO EAGLES!”

Thomas is a versatile swimmer who will bring big points to the Eagles in the 2018-19 season. She finished fourth in the 100 back (56.50) and fifth in the 50 free (24.28) at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships, before going on to the California State Meet and placing 35th in the backstroke. Her top times in the 50 free and 100 back would have made her the Eagles’ sole A-finalist in those events at the 2017 PCSC Championships. She also would have been the highest-scoring swimmer from Concordia in the 200 back, 100 free, and 100 fly.

Thomas swims year-round with Southern California’s Mesa Aquatics. She competed in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Santa Clara Futures this summer, and wrapped up her long-course season with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 56.30

200 back – 2:08.24

50 free – 23.97

100 free – 53.06

100 fly – 58.27

