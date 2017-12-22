Kate Beavon and Aryan Makhija Win Titles on Last Day of SA Champs

2017 KZNA PREMIER CHAMPS & COMMONWEALTH TRIALS

December 16th-22nd, 2017

Durban, South Africa

LCM (50m)

2018 Commonwealth Games Trials

Commonwealth Games Standards

Live Results: Meet Mobile, search “KZNA Premier Champs & Commonwealth Trials”

Day 7 Qualifiers

None

There were only two events on the final day of the 2017 South African Championships/Commonwealth Games Trials, the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free.

Since neither event is raced at the Commonwealth Games, though, there were no additional qualifiers for the meet. Rather, winners today were national champions, with no further CG implications.

In the women’s 1500, 17-year-old Kate Beavon was the clear winner, going 17:19.83 to decimate the field. Second went to Abi Medler, another 17-year-old, over twenty seconds back at 17:40.86, while Jordan-Jenna Rolfe, 16, touched third at 17:40.86.

The men’s race was much closer, with the podium finishers all very close to one another.

17-year-old Aryan Makhija got to the wall first in 8:22.54, and Luke Erwee, also 17, was right behind him at 8:23.31. Third went to another 17-year-old, Chad Michau, not far back at 8:25.09. Erwee charged home hard, coming back in a 1:00.91 on his final 100 to Makhija’s 1:02.00, but the former had built enough over the first 700 meters that he was able to hold Erwee off.