Kansas City Swim Coach Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation

A Kansas City swim coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

Alexander Morris, a girls swimming coach at Shawnee Mission North High School who also coached with the Kansas City Blazers club team, was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child by Johnson County, Kansas prosecutors Wednesday.

The crimes allegedly took place between January and mid-September of this year.

Morris, 32, was an employee with the Shawnee Mission School District. In addition to being the head girls’ swim and dive coach, he was also a math teacher at the school.

The school board called for a special meeting on Wednesday night where his employment was terminated effective immediately.

The Shawnee Mission North girls swim & dive team placed 11th in the Sunflower Varsity League Championships last season, and went on to finish 22nd in the Kansas 6A State Championships.

Morris is also no longer listed as a coach on the Kansas City Blazers website. He worked as an assistant with the team dating back to 2011, according to an online profile.

Morris was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, with his bond set at $150,000.

He is set to be arraigned on the charges during a hearing Thursday. He has not yet been added to the US Center for SafeSport database; just the existence of a charge, even without disposition of that charge, is enough for a coach to be suspended or added.