Kamminga Clocks Dutch, Schwingenschlogl Nails German 100 Breast Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

Two national records bit the dust in the men’s 200m breaststroke to kick off the final stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup Series.

Here in Kazan, Dutchman Arno Kamminga fired off a time of 55.82 to win the men’s 100m breaststroke decisively.

Opening in 26.41 and closing in 29.41, 26-year-old Kamminga posted the only sub-56 second time of the field, with runner-up Fabian Schwingenschlogl nabbing silver in 56.16. Bronze in the race went to Russia’s Anton Chupkov who touched in 57.30.

Entering this meet, Kamminga’s fastest time ever in this short course 100m breast was represented by the 55.99 he put on the board at a domestic meet in July of this year. There he opened in 26.23, so slightly faster on the front end.

As for Schwingenschlogl, the German’s outing here checks in as a new national record as well, surpassing the 56.63 he logged at the last FINA World Cup stop of this series in Doha. Splits for Schwingenschlogl included 26.47/29.69 to get the job done in spades.

Kamminga won 2 silver medals at this summer’s Olympic Games while Schwingenschlogl has been on a record-breaking tear during this World Cup circuit.