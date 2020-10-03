JPN Student C’ships: Nation Boasts Another 51 100 Flyer & 1:58 200 IMer

96TH JAPAN STUDENT SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 96th Japan Student Swimming Championships roared on from Tokyo tonight, as swimmers from around the nation took on day 3.

Niigata Medical’s Yuya Tanaka was among them, with the 22-year-old throwing down a new lifetime best of 51.76 to reap gold in the men’s 100m fly. Splitting 23.79/27.97, Tanaka nailed one of two sub-52 second times of the field, with Hosei University’s Kota Akabane snagging silver in 51.83.

Tanaka competed in this sprint fly event at the 2019 World University Games (Summer Universiade), where he placed 5th in a time of 52.32. His 51.76 time here now checks him in among Japan’s best-ever, ranking the man 6th. Akabane now ranks as the 7th fastest Japanese swimmer all-time.

Japanese Men’s All-Time Men’s 100 Fly Performers

Kouhei Kawamoto, 51.00 2009 Shinnosuke Ishikawa, 51.11 2019 Takuro Fujii, 51.24 2009 Naoki Mizunuma 51.43 2019 Yuki Kobori, 51.69 2017 Yuya Tanaka, 51.76 2020 Kota Akabane, 51.83 2020 Takaya Yasue, 51.84 2019 Takeshi Kawamoto, 51.89, 2015 Hirofumi Ikebata, 51.89, 2014

The women’s 100m fly saw on-fire Suzuka Hasegawa rip another sub-58 second performance, clearing the field in a mighty 57.70. Comprised of splits of 26.87/30.83, Hasegawa’s effort tonight was just off the 57.49 she produced at the Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament in August. That time rendered the 20-year-old as Japan’s 2nd fastest performer ever.

Syuya Matsumoto was the top finisher in the men’s edition of the 200m IM, hitting a solid effort of 1:58.94 to grab the gold. That checks in as a monster personal best for the Chukyo University swimmer who had never before been under the 2:00.

Matsumoto’s previous career-best rested at the 2:00.08 he produced nearly exactly one year ago. As such, he dropped over a second to beat out runner-up Ippei Miyamoto who touched in 1:59.42. The reigning World University Games champion Juran Mizohata rounded out the top 3 with a mark tonight of 1:59.47. He took the gold in Naples in a stellar 1:58.58.

Matsumoto’s effort here renders him as Japan’s 8th fastest performer ever and ranks him as #2 in the world early on in this season.

Additional Notes: