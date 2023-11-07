Jordan Crooks, Chloe Stepanek Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a junior from George Town, Cayman Islands, earned two individual wins with NCAA B-cut times in the tri-meet against No. 3 Florida and No. 25 Kentucky. Crooks tied the fastest time in the nation to win the 50 free (19.02) and posted the seventh fastest time in the nation to win the 100 free (45.57). He was also the leadoff leg in the first-place 400 free relay (2:54.04/42.96) and swam the third leg of the second-place 200 medley relay (1:25.99/20.16).

Men’s Co-Divers of the Week: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee and Victor Povzner, Texas A&M

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, won the 3-meter springboard in the tri-meet against No. 3 Florida and No. 25 Kentucky with a final score of 414.35. Hattie was the runner-up on the 1-meter with a final score of 348.50.

Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner, a senior from Toronto, Canada, recorded a final score of 431.18 to win the 3-meter springboard against No. 23 Georgia Tech. Povzner also placed third on the 1-meter with a final score of 358.80.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jonny Marshall, Florida

Florida’s Jonny Marshall, a freshman from Akron, Ohio, swept the backstroke events in the tri-meet against No. 6 Tennessee and No. 25 Kentucky. Marshall posted NCAA B-cut times in the 100 back of 46.80 and in the 200 back of 1:44.44. He also swam the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay team that finished third (1:27.31/22.02).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, a senior from Northport, N.Y., claimed four podium finishes in the tri-meet against No. 2 Texas and Georgia Tech. Stepanek won the 200 free with the second fastest time in the nation of 1:44.15. She also swam the free leg of the winning 400 medley relay (3:30.31/47.77), which recorded an NCAA A-cut time. Stepanek finished second in the 100 free (48.27) and swam the second leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:30.31/22.21).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., swept the springboard events against Georgia Tech. Oakley posted a season-best score of 306.15 to win the 1-meter along with a final score of 349.58 to win the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., won her two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times in the tri-meet against No. 6 Tennessee and No. 19 Kentucky. Sims recorded the second fastest time in the nation to win the 200 fly with a time of 1:54.05 and the third fastest time in the nation to win the 200 back with a time of 1:52.93. She was also the anchor for the first-place 400 free relay (3:15.48/48.61) and the leadoff for the first-place 200 medley relay (1:37.37/24.64).