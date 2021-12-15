Jillian Best: Endurance Swimmer and Transplant Recipient on Champion’s Mojo

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

Liver transplant recipient and endurance swimmer Jillian Best joins Champion’s Mojo to talk about how a hereditary disease, and near death, continues to inspire her to greater heights today.

Are you grateful for the gift of health? Can you imagine if your liver or other major organ was failing?

Jillian Best is a record-setting endurance open-water swimmer. She swam 52 kilometers (32.3 miles) across Lake Ontario in 18 hours and 36 minutes, becoming one of a handful of people to complete this. She did it to raise money and awareness about the importance of organ transplants through her Move for Life Foundation.

Jillian was diagnosed with a condition that attacked her liver at age 15 and at age 22, she started to have liver failure and was put on the organ transplant waiting list. At age 29, Jillian received her life saving transplant. After she recovered, she went back to swimming and hasn’t stopped since, winning gold medals and breaking records at the 2019 World Transplant Games.

Jillian’s life since then has been about bringing hope and encouragement to others and raising money for life saving equipment for organ transplants.

Episode Topics and Mentions

Lake Ontario

Endurance swimming

Organ donation

Liver failure

Move for Life Foundation

2019 World Transplant Games

Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia

Toronto

Perseverance

Goal-setting

Prioritizing sleep

Confidence

Cognitive behavioral therapy

Australia

London, Ontario

