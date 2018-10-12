Jessica Larson Sends Verbal Commitment to Pacific Tigers

Benicia, California’s Jessica Larson has announced her verbal commitment to University of the Pacific for 2019-20 and beyond. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Larson is a senior at Benicia High School.

“From a Terrapin to a Tiger! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for helping me get to where I am today. I will always be bleeding orange. 🐯🧡🖤 #babytyge #UOPbound @ University of the Pacific”

Larson swims year-round for the Terrapins Swim Team under coach Ray Mitchel and specializes in sprinting. She has been named Benicia High School’s Varsity MVP in each of the last 3 years. Larson qualified for the California State Championship as a freshman, a sophomore and a junior. At the 2018 CIF State Championships in May, she placed 6th overall in the 50 free with a time of 23.17 and 12th in 100 free with 51.33. Larson competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine this summer in the 50m free (26.70), 100m back (1:04.64) and 100m fly (1:04.02). She told SwimSwam that her “most memorable swim this last year was winning the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 22.87 at the Senior Section Meet in Austin Texas.”

Larson will bring much-needed firepower to the Pacific lineup in the fall of 2019. The Tigers finished 5th in the women’s team standings at 2018 MPSF Championships. Larson’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 50 free and 100 back and the B finals of the 100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Top times:

50M Free 26.79

100M Back 1:04.64

100M Fly 1:04.02

50Y Free 22.87

100Y Free 51.06

200Y Free 1:54.53

100Y Back 55.57

200Y Back 2:02.64

100Y Fly 55.55

