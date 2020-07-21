Jason Lezak, Sarah True and Mental Rehearsal on Champion’s Mojo Podcast

You’ll find inspiration and motivation in the Champion’s Mojo Podcast, a weekly podcast for the swimming community, offering in-depth interviews with the most elite Swimmers and Coaches in the sport and with other experts and Champion’s to help you reach peak performances in sports and life.

Here are three shows in July you’re sure to love! Click links to listen.

1.Jason Lezak, #73: Importance of Self-Belief: Olympic Champion, World Record Holder, Legendary 2008 Olympic Gold Medal Relay Anchor and ISL GM Interview.

What you’ll hear: A great self belief story from his days as an age-grouper and that Jason Lezak considers himself to be a negative thinker!

Why it matters: Anyone that has ever had negative thoughts going into or during an important performance will learn a lot from this interview.

2.Kelly Palace & Maria Parker, #72: Use Mental Rehearsal for Success: Your hosts of Champions Mojo, both accomplished athletes break down using mental rehearsal for success.

What you’ll hear: Visualizing new habits or future successes before actually attempting them can help make them a reality.

Why it matters: You’ll get an actual walk-through of some easy techniques you can use to make dreams big or small come true.

3.Sarah True, #71: Olympian to Ironman Triathlete Talks No Fear: Sarah True started as a collegiate swimmer and worked her way up to a two time Olympian for the USA in Triathlon and is a highly competitive Ironman triathlete.

What you’ll hear: Choosing gratitude over fear is what helps Sarah embrace the tough moments and reach heightened success. Sarah also discusses training, mindset and warding off depression.

Why it matters: You’ll be inspired by Sarah’s great tips for success and how gratitude, instead of fear drives her forward. And if you, or someone you know suffers from depression, you’ll want to listen.

Check out more of Champion’s Mojo’s “Conversations with Champions” like: Bob Bowman, Nathan Adrian, Ryan Held, Natalie Coughlin, Cody Miller, Ryan Held, Ella Eastin, Madisyn Cox, David Marsh, Zane Grothe, Elizabeth Biesel, Mary T. Meagher, Rowdy Gaines, David Marsh and many more!

Subscribe to the Champions’ Mojo Podcast today and don’t miss an episode. Hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker, you can learn more about the Hosts here.

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.