Japan’s Olympic Medalist Tomoru Honda Eyeing 2028 Olympic Games

by Retta Race

January 27th, 2025 Asia, International, News

2025 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

The nation of Japan is still recovering from its lackluster outing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, where 18-year-old Tomoyuki Matsushita represented its sole Olympic medalist with silver in the men’s 400m IM.

In Paris, 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist in the men’s 200m fly Tomoru Honda finished 22nd, well out of the final.

The 23-year-old competed at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup this month, registering a time of 1:57.19 to place 5th overall.

Of his performance, the elite athlete stated, “It was good that I was able to improve my time from the qualifying round. The result was pretty much as expected.”

Honda had taken a break after Paris, only returning to training in mid-Octoer.

He has yet to decide if he’ll go for this year’s World Chapiosups but has vocalized his intentions to vie for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I want to move forward little by little. I want to make a plan to surpass my personal best, the time when I was fast,” Honda said. 

