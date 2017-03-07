Japanese Federation Changes To English Starting Block Cue Words

Aquatic competitors racing in Japan most often are used to hearing the word ‘yawai’ when atop the blocks and getting into the starting position for the race. Roughly translated, ‘yawai’ means ‘prepared’ in English, essentially conveying the same intention as ‘take your marks’, but with just one word instead of three.

Over the years the Japanese Swimming Federation had received numerous requests from international federations asking that the cue word be changed to the more universal ‘take your marks’, enabling swimmers to have more consistent timing in getting set on the blocks. Now, the Japanese Swimming Federation announced it will soon acquiesce to the requests.

For reference, FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, states within its Rule Book that ‘Take your marks’ be in English only at the Olympic Games, World Championships and other FINA-sanctioned events.

SW 4.3 In Olympic Games, World Championships and other FINA events the command “Take your

marks” shall be in English and the start shall be by multiple loudspeakers, mounted one at each

starting platform.

According to Japanese media, the new cue will take effect with the Japanese National Championships taking place this April at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo.