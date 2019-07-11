James Magnussen: Confidence Versus Arrogance

28-year-old Australian James Magnussen may have recently retired from the sport of swimming, but the Port Macquarie native’s impact will live on for quite some time. Maggie won back-to-back 100m freestyle World titles in 2011 and 2013 before having to sit out the 2015 edition of the World Championships due to shoulder issues.

In the video below, Maggie and his former coach Brant Best relive the magical moments in Shanghai, as the Aussie Dolphins look to take on the world in Gwangju at this year’s World Championships kicking off just over a week from now.