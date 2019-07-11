Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie Coach Chris Mooney Mic’d Up: “Don’t Be Average”

The University of the Sunshine Coast coach Chris Mooney gets mic’d up while on-deck preparing for the World Championships taking place in Gwangju, Korea. Here how the mentor interacts with his athletes in and out of the water, with Mooney throwing out sound advice to the tune of ‘not being average, but striving for excellence.’

McKeown rocked multiple impressive performances at the nation’s World Championships Trials and wound up qualifying in the 100m back, 200m back and 200m IM events.

 

