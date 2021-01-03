Italian OLY Committee Chief Warns Italian Flag Could Be Barred from Tokyo 2020

Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), spoke on the radio last week about the possible sanctions facing Italians in Tokyo if a government plan to exert more control over sport in the country isn’t changed.

The IOC has expressed concern over a new law in Italy, enacted in 2019, that allows the federal government the authority to reorganize CONI, its activities, and its internal organization.

CONI’s previous government funding is now to be divided between the Olympic Committee and the newly-formed Sport e Salute company, which is entirely state-owned by the ministry of economy, that distributes the income from state funds and financing. In essence, this gives the Italian government greater control over how much money goes to CONI and how that money is used.

Malagò warned that the ruling could lead to suspension of the National Olympic Committee from Olympic events, including preventing the Italian flag from waving and national anthem from being played

“The risk of going to Tokyo without an anthem and a flag is very high,” Malagò said. “Nobody wants sanctions, it would be scary. We hope that those who have the honor and responsibility to find the solution, at least keep their word, because by now everyone knows the risk we run.”

Malagò says that the IOC ‘raised doubts’ about the autonomy of CONI, saying that the autonomy of the Olympic committee is of vital importance for the IOC. The Olympic Charter says that national Olympic committees must operate independently of government influence, though with governments provide funding for Olympic committees in most of the world.

Malagò says that areas where neutrality and autonomy are necessary include the determination of the rules of sport and the definition of the structure and governance of sports.

Cooperation with governments is envisaged, but national committees must be independent of any political, economic, or religious influence.

Malagò says that any IOC decisions on possible sanctions that could be taken against Italy will come at its next executive board meeting on January 27.

Italy won 28 total medals at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, including 8 gold, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals. That put them 9th in the overall medals table, sorted by gold-silver-bronze order. Northern Italy, with anchor cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, is scheduled to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.