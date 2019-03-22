ISL Team Iron Beefs Up With Glinta, Verraszto & More

We reported last week how Team Iron was beefing up its talent line-up with the likes of Alia Atkinson of Jamaica and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Netherlands, but even more new members have been added to the Katinka Hosszu co-owned squad.

Per social media announcements, the following members will join Team Iron for its inaugural season:

Fanny Lecluyse, Iron Puma – Belgian Olympian Lecluyse is a breaststroking machine, having secured 4 Short Course European Championships medals over the course of her career. The 27-year-old most recently took 200m breaststroke gold at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.

Belgian Olympian Lecluyse is a breaststroking machine, having secured 4 Short Course European Championships medals over the course of her career. The 27-year-old most recently took 200m breaststroke gold at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. Jessica Vall , Iron Cobra – Spaniard Vall is also a breaststroking ace, holding a total of 5 national records across both long course and short course. Vall took 200m breaststroke gold in 2017 at the Short Course European Championships and most recently secured silver at last year’s Long Course European Championships.

Spaniard Vall is also a breaststroking ace, holding a total of 5 national records across both long course and short course. Vall took 200m breaststroke gold in 2017 at the Short Course European Championships and most recently secured silver at last year’s Long Course European Championships. Robert Glinta , Iron Alien – The 21-year-old Glinta took part in the 2016 Olympic Games, finishing 8th in the 100m backstroke. Glinta scored a new Romanian National Record at last year’s European Championships and ultimately took silver in the race in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old Glinta took part in the 2016 Olympic Games, finishing 8th in the 100m backstroke. Glinta scored a new Romanian National Record at last year’s European Championships and ultimately took silver in the race in Glasgow. Kira Toussaint , Iron Tiger – Toussaint has just returned from a voluntary suspension over a positive doping test that turned out to be a lab testing error. The vindicated athlete just nailed a World Championships-qualifying time in Marseille at the FFN Golden Tour, clocking a 100m backstroke time of 59.82 to come within .02 of her own Dutch National Record in the event.

Toussaint has just returned from a voluntary suspension over a positive doping test that turned out to be a lab testing error. The vindicated athlete just nailed a World Championships-qualifying time in Marseille at the FFN Golden Tour, clocking a 100m backstroke time of 59.82 to come within .02 of her own Dutch National Record in the event. Mie Nielsen , TBD – Nielsen is an Olympic bronze medalist, having earned hardware in Rio as a part of Denmark’s 4x100m medley relay. She also took bronze the year earlier in the 100m backstroke in Kazan at the 2017 World Championships. The 22-year-old Danish swimmer competed at the Flanders Cup in Belgium already this season, where she put up a solid 1:00.24 100m back performance.

Nielsen is an Olympic bronze medalist, having earned hardware in Rio as a part of Denmark’s 4x100m medley relay. She also took bronze the year earlier in the 100m backstroke in Kazan at the 2017 World Championships. The 22-year-old Danish swimmer competed at the Flanders Cup in Belgium already this season, where she put up a solid 1:00.24 100m back performance. David Verraszto , TBD – Hosszu has another Hungarian on the squad in teh form of 30-year-old Verraszto, the racing veteran who is versatile across several different events. He is the two-time European Champion in the men’s 400m IM event and also took silver in that race at the 2017 World Championships. He’s currently ranked #2 in the world in the 400m IM.

Hosszu has another Hungarian on the squad in teh form of 30-year-old Verraszto, the racing veteran who is versatile across several different events. He is the two-time European Champion in the men’s 400m IM event and also took silver in that race at the 2017 World Championships. He’s currently ranked #2 in the world in the 400m IM. Jenna Laukkanen, Iron Lion – Finnish swimmer Laukkanen snagged 50m breaststroke at the 2016 European Championships and followed that up with 2 silvers at the 2017 Short Course edition of the championships. In Rio, Laukkanen finished 18th in the 100m breast and 14th in the 200, notching National Records in each.

The team is currently scheduled to compete in front of its home crowd the last weekend of October.