ISL Rosters: Tokyo Frog Kings Launch With Morozov, Seto

Today’s International Swimming League press conference revealed rosters for all ten teams – including the two new franchises for 2020.

The Tokyo Frog Kings grabbed two of the top male ISL veterans: skin race star Vladimir Morozov and flyer Daiya Seto.

Seto won the league title with Energy Standard last year, though he only competed in one meet: the league finale. Seto was a huge contributor there, though, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly for Energy Standard. He should be a gigantic pickup for the brand-new Tokyo franchise.

Morozov was a huge factor for the Iron franchise last year. The Russian sprinter won the triple-point skin race in two of his three meets, and brings a ton of versatile speed to Tokyo. His multi-stroke versatility is even more valued this season as the 100 IM has been added to the lineup.

Though Seto was one of only a few swimmers from Asia to compete in the ISL last year, the addition of the Tokyo franchise has brought a flood of top athletes from Japan. That includes World Champs bronze medalist Yui Ohashi asa well as big names like Kosuke Hagino, Ryosuke Irieand Shinri Shioura.

Full Roster

WOMEN:

  • Simona Kubova
  • Catie DeLoof
  • Reona Aoki
  • Suzuka Hasegawa
  • Chihiro Igarashi
  • Runa Imai
  • Anna Ntountounaki
  • Yui Ohashi
  • Natsumi Sakai
  • Aya Sato
  • Sakiko Shimizu
  • Rio Shirai
  • Miho Teramura
  • Leah Smith
  • Ai Soma

MEN:

