ISL Rosters: Tokyo Frog Kings Launch With Morozov, Seto

Today’s International Swimming League press conference revealed rosters for all ten teams – including the two new franchises for 2020.

The Tokyo Frog Kings grabbed two of the top male ISL veterans: skin race star Vladimir Morozov and flyer Daiya Seto.

Seto won the league title with Energy Standard last year, though he only competed in one meet: the league finale. Seto was a huge contributor there, though, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly for Energy Standard. He should be a gigantic pickup for the brand-new Tokyo franchise.

Morozov was a huge factor for the Iron franchise last year. The Russian sprinter won the triple-point skin race in two of his three meets, and brings a ton of versatile speed to Tokyo. His multi-stroke versatility is even more valued this season as the 100 IM has been added to the lineup.

Though Seto was one of only a few swimmers from Asia to compete in the ISL last year, the addition of the Tokyo franchise has brought a flood of top athletes from Japan. That includes World Champs bronze medalist Yui Ohashi asa well as big names like Kosuke Hagino, Ryosuke Irie, and Shinri Shioura.

Full Roster

WOMEN:

Simona Kubova

Catie DeLoof

Reona Aoki

Suzuka Hasegawa

Chihiro Igarashi

Runa Imai

Anna Ntountounaki

Yui Ohashi

Natsumi Sakai

Aya Sato

Sakiko Shimizu

Rio Shirai

Miho Teramura

Leah Smith

Ai Soma

MEN: