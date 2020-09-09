ISL Rosters: Tokyo Frog Kings Launch With Morozov, Seto

Today’s International Swimming League press conference revealed rosters for all ten teams – including the two new franchises for 2020.
The Tokyo Frog Kings grabbed two of the top male ISL veterans: skin race star Vladimir Morozov and flyer Daiya Seto.
Seto won the league title with Energy Standard last year, though he only competed in one meet: the league finale. Seto was a huge contributor there, though, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 fly for Energy Standard. He should be a gigantic pickup for the brand-new Tokyo franchise.
Morozov was a huge factor for the Iron franchise last year. The Russian sprinter won the triple-point skin race in two of his three meets, and brings a ton of versatile speed to Tokyo. His multi-stroke versatility is even more valued this season as the 100 IM has been added to the lineup.
Though Seto was one of only a few swimmers from Asia to compete in the ISL last year, the addition of the Tokyo franchise has brought a flood of top athletes from Japan. That includes World Champs bronze medalist Yui Ohashi asa well as big names like Kosuke Hagino, Ryosuke Irie, and Shinri Shioura.
Full Roster
WOMEN:
- Simona Kubova
- Catie DeLoof
- Reona Aoki
- Suzuka Hasegawa
- Chihiro Igarashi
- Runa Imai
- Anna Ntountounaki
- Yui Ohashi
- Natsumi Sakai
- Aya Sato
- Sakiko Shimizu
- Rio Shirai
- Miho Teramura
- Leah Smith
- Ai Soma
MEN:
- Vladimir Morozov
- Daiya Seto
- Markus Thormeyer
- Bruno Fratus
- Shinri Shioura
- Cristian Quintero
- Kosuke Hagino
- Ryosuke Irie
- Takeshi Kawamoto
- Yuki Kobori
- Yasuhiro Koseki
- Kosuke Matsui
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto
- Naoki Mizunuma
- Shoma Sato