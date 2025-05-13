Isabelle Gomez Transferring From Liberty To Nevada For Final Year Of Eligibility

Isabelle Gomez has announced she will travel west to join Nevada for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Gomez just finished her third season with Liberty University and has one season of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Gomez finished as runner-up in the 1650 freestyle at the ASUN Championships. She swam to a season best 16:55.79. Her lifetime best stands at a 16:44.17 that she swam at the 2023 CCSA Championships.

In addition to her swim in the 1650 free, she also was 9th in the 400 IM with a lifetime best 4:23.93. She also was 15th in the 500 free in a 5:04.11. She scored a total of 28 individual points, helping the Liberty women to the 2025 ASUN team title.

Gomez’s lifetime best times are:

500 free: 4:54.68 (high school)

1650 free: 16:44.17

400 IM: 4:23.93

The Nevada women finished 4th out of 10 teams at the 2025 Mountain West Championships. Scarlett Ferris led the way with 88 individual points including a conference title in the 100 back as she posted a 51.82. Ferris qualified for the 2025 NCAA Championships but scratched the meet due to injury.

Based on her best times, Gomez will add points at the conference level. Her lifetime best would have been 9th while her season best this year would have been 13th. Her 400 IM best time would have finished 14th. Nevada notably only had one swimmer final in the 400 IM as Audrey Bull was 14th in a 4:24.09. Kiera Allott led the team in the 1650 free with a 16:26.71 that earned her runner-up in the event at the conference level. Allott just finished her redshirt freshman season.