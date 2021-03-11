Is 3x Olympic Medalist Katie Hoff Stronger Now Than When She Swam?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

2-time Olympian, 3-time Olympic medalist, and the author of BLUEPRINT Katie Hoff drops in on the SwimSwam Podcast . Katie talks about her hardcore training, her business, and her new life post-swimming–which she is loving. Check her out here on IG @KTHoff7.

Interested in BLUEPRINT, her book? See what Michael Phelps has to say about it:

“I have so much respect and admiration for Katie Hoff as a person and an athlete. She helped push the progression of women’s swimming and now courageously shares her insights and challenges in and out of the pool in Blueprint. Through it all, Katie’s mettle is gold.” – Michael Phelps See Blueprint HERE, a great holiday gift for you swimmer, swammer or swim coach – https://www.amazon.com/dp/ B08P521NV8/ref=dp-kindle- redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

