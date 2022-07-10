Iranian National Team Swimmer Banned 3 Years for Anabolic Steroid

Iranian swimmer Kia Afzali has been suspended for three years for the use of Oxandrolone, an anabolic steroid.

Afazli’s positive test came on February 22 during an Iranian National Team tryout event, and he was suspended by Iran’s anti-doping authority. Afzali has been a member of the National Team since at least 2017.

The Iran NADO did not provide a justification for the three-year ban, nor did the international governing body FINA in adding Afzali to their list. Three year bans are unusual, as anti-doping rules generally allow the maximum four year ban for a first offense, and a reduction to two years if they believe the offense was unintentional.

There are only two circumstances lined out in the World Anti-Doping Code where a first offense could result in a three-year suspension. One is if the individual provides assistance to criminal or anti-doping investigators. The other is a case where an athlete has ingested a non-Specified Substance, which includes anabolic steroids, but the committee believes there was no significant fault or negligence. In that case, the reduction can be reduced by up to half, which in this case means between 2 and 4 years.

Afzali is one of three Iranian aquatics athletes who is currently serving an anti-doping suspension, according to FINA’s list. Sepehr Davati was banned for four years in 2019 and Matin Fathi was banned for four years in 2019.