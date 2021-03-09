Indoor Pool Odor Not Preventable But Fully Treatable

Much like weeds in a garden, intensely pungent, chlorine-laden indoor pool air odor can’t be avoided… but it can be eradicated.

There is no choice. To keep your indoor swimming pool clean, you must treat it with chlorine regularly. And… ensure the intense odor that accompanies pool chlorination. Far too many aquatics facility directors, fitness center managers, and swimmers themselves falsely believe foul-smelling air that irritates eyes, airways and skin is a price that must be paid for the love of water sports.

Chlorine Odor: A Naturally Occurring Challenge To Swimmers’ Health

Did you know that the intense chlorine odor common to indoor swimming pools is not simply the result of the chlorination process that keeps a pool clean and its water free of contaminants? Nor is it typically the result of “too much chlorine.” In fact, it might indicate MORE chlorine is needed to treat pool water that has become contaminated with natural and synthetic substances secreted by the human body (Source: WaterandHealth.org, January 2017).

Intense chlorine odor is the result of nitrogen released by the body when it contacts chlorinated water. The nitrogen mixes with the natural sweat and perspiration, waste/urine residues on the body along with traces of common personal care products remaining on the skin’s surface from soaps, lotions, and perfumes and creates a chemical reaction that releases ammonia-based chloramines that intensify the chlorine odor in the air (Source: Water Quality and Health, 2017). Like weeds in a garden, because it is natural phenomenon, the odor is impossible to avoid… but it can be permanently eradicated…naturally.

So, what is the magic solution that neutralizes chlorine odor in indoor swimming environments, creating a healthy, constant clean air zone? It’s not magic and it’s not a chemical “deodorizer. It’s BioOx®, the world’s first and only biological air scrubber that completely eradicates the smallest micro-particulates that comprise airborne bacteria, viruses, odors, fumes, contaminants and toxins. BioOx® is powered by a naturally occurring microbial enzyme harnessed from Mother Nature.

How BioOx® Works

The BioOx® enzyme attracts toxic micro-particulates such as those produced by chlorine and its by-products, as well as viruses, dust, gases, and bacteria that constantly circulate in indoor spaces. A bioreactor unit containing the proprietary BioOx® enzymatic microbial media attracts these airborne toxins, causing an immediate bio-oxygenation process that fully DESTROYS odors and airborne contaminants. Any contaminants the BioOx® media cannot fully break down and eradicate (such as metal particles) fall to the bottom of the reactor where they become inert disposable sediment. BioOx® systems fully decontaminate indoor air, rendering agents such as chlorine fumes and byproducts, viruses, bacteria, dust, ammonia, and formaldehyde harmless.

Why swim coaches and aquatics facilities directors choose BioOx®

Aquatics facilities directors and swimming coaches across the U.S., including New York University, Emory University, Princeton High School, Hagerstown YMCA and others have turned to BioOx® to provide a permanent CLEAN AIR ZONE in their swimming facilities –- a clean air zone that will enable their athletes and leisure swimmers alike to avoid respiratory distress and ocular and dermatologic irritation, empowering them to deliver their best performance every single day.

While extremely popular, standard air filtration systems — even those created with HEPA technology — do not eradicate chlorine gases, fumes and byproducts that cause lung, eye and skin irritation for swim athletes.

Even the most expensive standard air filtration systems do not effectively break down and destroy the smallest of airborne particulates — those that cause chlorine fumes and exposure irritation — as only BioOx® does. BioOx® effectively, efficiently, and relatively inexpensively, destroys the smallest of micro-particulates down to those measuring 0.1 microns. HEPA technology can only capture microns as small as 0.3 and has no ability to destroy pollutants since HEPA technology cannot SCRUB the air as only BioOx® does. When toxic particulates hover in and circulate throughout the air in a confined space, not only do we breathe them in and compromise our lungs, but micro-contaminants most readily transmit through our eyes, not our lungs, creating an especially significant challenge in safeguarding our overall health — a principal reason why swimmers experience chronic eye irritation during training and competition.

BioOx® reactors emit a natural enzyme to SCRUB the air, creating a CLEAN AIR ZONE in your pool area or any other part of your facility, such as locker rooms, offices, cafeterias, etc. Best of all, BioOx® technology, while extremely powerful in its performance, is simple and compact, without need for an arduous “installation: the quiet units simply plug into electrical outlets. No drilling, construction, rewiring or filter maintenance of any kind is necessary. Every facility is already BioOx®-ready!!

For a demo of the BioOx® technology, contact the BioOx® team at (301) 246-0151 or send an email through the website at http://www.bioox.us/contact_us.html.

