Indiana’s Brearna Crawford Scores New Zealand Record In 200 Breast

2023 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

Meet Central

Meet Results

The 2023 Ohio State Invitational wrapped up over the weekend, with morning prelims taking place in long course meters while finals were conducted in the short course yards format.

Racing in the prelims of the women’s 200m breaststroke, 20-year-old Brearna Crawford nailed a fresh New Zealand national record en route to topping the field.

Crawford, who competes for Indiana stateside, punched a time of 2:29.09. Opening in 1:11.56 and closing in 1:17.53, Crawford overtook the previous Kiwi national standard of 2:29.73 Natasha Lloyd put on the books in 2016.

Entering this invitational, Crawford’s lifetime best in this women’s 2breast rested at the 2:31.36 established at the 2022 U.S. National Championships. Her performance here checks in as the MAGAK swimmer’s first-ever foray under the 2:30 barrier.

Crawford wound up topping the yards final in a result of 2:07.62 to rank as the 4th-fastest swimmer in the NCAA Division I thus far this season.