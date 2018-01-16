Indian Sports Minister Ne Launch Kiya Behtareen “Khelo India Anthem”

Khelo India Anthem Launched By Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
The Sports Ministry’s Ambitious Programme, ‘Khelo India’ Jo Ki 31st Jan Se Start Ho Rha Hai Uska Khelo India Anthem India Ke Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathor Ji Ne Launch Kar Diya Hai. Or Isi Anthem Ke Sath Khelo India Ka Mascots Bhi Dikahaya Gya Jo Ki Hai ” Vijay The Tiger And Jaya The Black Buck”. Aap Niche Diye Gye Video Me Khelo India Anthem Ko Dekh Skte Hai.
Video Uploaded By: Hindustan Times
