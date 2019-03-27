Indian Premier League Ke Match Ko Dekhne Pahuche Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps Ne Phle Kabhi Bhi Cricket Match Nahi Dekha Lekin 26 March Ko Jab Phelps Under Armour Ke Promotion Ke Liye Delhi Aye The To Unko Ye Mauka Bhi Mil Gya. And Match Ko Dekhne Ke Baad Phelps Ko Cricket Kuch Kuch Baseball Jaisa Lga. Is Time India Me Cricket Ka Craze Pure Jor Par Hai And Log Indian Premier League Matches Ko Bahut Pasand Kar Rhe Hai. Is Beech Michael Phelps Ne Bhi Iska Anand Liya Or Delhi Capitals And Chennai Super Kings Ke Match Ko Kuch Smay Ki Liye Kotla Stadium Me Enjoy Kiya. Michael Phelps Ke Present Hone Par Logo Ne Kafi Tweet Kiye Jisme Se Ek Tweet Indian Premier League Ka Bhi Tha Jo Ki Aap Niche Dekh Sakte Hai. – Times Of India
'Flying Fish' @MichaelPhelps in the house 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pm9UCi6A1i
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2019
