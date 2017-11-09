Inc. Magazine Spotlights SafeSplash Swim School and Its International Expansion Strategy

SafeSplash, a SwimSwam partner, makes waves in the aquatic industry expanding internationally. See the Inc. Magazine coverage below:

SafeSplash swim school is poised to capitalize on the momentum and success it has garnered with sights set on further development internationally. Streamline Brands CEO, Matt Lane, sat down with Inc. Editor-at-Large, Leigh Buchanan to discuss SafeSplash’s strategy for international expansion.

When It Comes to Expanding Overseas, Go Big or Stay Home

Ready to add to its success in North America (US and Mexico), SafeSplash is looking ‘across the pond’ at developing locations in the Middle East, China, and Europe. Lane plans to replicate the master franchisor licensing model used successfully in Mexico in these larger international spaces, aiming to open 20 schools per region.

In addition to international expansion, SafeSplash is leveraging co-branding options utilizing sister swim schools SwimLabs and Swimtastic. With business partners like SpeedoUSA and 5-time Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin, it looks like the sky is the limit for the Streamline Brands family.