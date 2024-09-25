Hurricane Helene Causes College Meet Cancellations in Florida, Including Florida State Invite

Next weekend’s first widespread foray into the competitive portion of the collegiate swimming & diving season is already being whacked by weather.

Florida State has canceled the FSU Invitational this weekend, which was originally scheduled to host Georgia Tech, Illinois, and TCU.

Meanwhile, the University of North Florida has canceled the Osprey Sprint and Relay Invite that was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Both schools have outdoor aquatic centers.

Tropical Storm Helene is projected to intensify to a Category 3 hurricane and is on a collision course with Florida. If those forecasts hold true, it would be the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.

Current maps project the storm to move north through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall late Thursday somewhere in the Big Bend or Panhandle in the northwest part of the state.

Evacuations began on Tuesday for some coastal areas as officials fear dangerous storm surges. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in parts of at least eight counties: Pinellas, Hernando, Charlotte, Franklin, Gulf, Manatee, Pinellas, Taylor, and Sarasota.

In Taylor County, just southeast of Tallahassee, the sheriff’s office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents, saying that shelters will not be opened.

The region was whacked last year by Hurricane Idalia, the last Category 3 hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. That storm caused 12 fatalities and a an estimated $3.6 billion in damage.

The Florida State Seminoles will now open the 2024-25 season from October 11-12 at the Morcom Aquatics Center. The All Florida Invitational is set for Friday, October 11, as the men and women compete against Florida Southern College and the women also face North Florida and West Florida. On Saturday, October 12, both teams will square off against ACC foe Georgia Tech. Admission is free both days.

North Florida will now open their schedule at home against West Florida on October 4.