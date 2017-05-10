Hungarians Remenyi and Szucsik Sign NLIs to Swim for Pitt in 2017-18

The University of Pittsburgh men’s swimming and diving team has just added a pair of Hungarian swimmers to its class of 2021, which also includes Blaise Vera, Blake Childress, John Fauteux, Noah Marble, and Ryan Schonbachler. Pitt head coach John Hargis announced the signing of 2016 Olympian Armin Remenyi and Bence Szucsik for next fall.

Armin Remenyi

Remenyi, a native of Budapest, represented Hungarian flag at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio as a member of the men’s 800 free relay. He had previously swum for Hungary at the 2016 European Junior Swimming Championships and at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Remenyi swims for Kobanya Sport Club. His best times (converted to SCY), which he achieved at the Hungarian Championships last July, include:

50 LCM free – 23.67 (20.60)

100 LCM free – 50.68 (44.21)

200 LCM free – 1:51.89 (1:37.91)

400 LCM free – 4:02.77 (4:32.01)

50 LCM fly – 25.57 (22.40)

100 LCM fly – 55.50 (48.73)

Bence Szucsik

Szucsik hails from Gyongyos, and swims for A Joevoe Swim Club. He excels primarily in backstroke, and won the 50/100/200m backstroke events at the Hungarian Junior Championships last summer. He then went on to represent Hungary at the European Junior Championships, where he placed in the top 10 in all three distances. Szucsik was also a member of the Hungarian squad at the 2015 World Junior Championships in Singapore.

His best times are:

50 LCM back – 25.59 (22.51)

100 LCM back – 55.56 (48.97)

200 LCM back – 2:00.14 (1:46.07)

Both his 100/200 back times come from the SCITEC Open Swim Meet last December in Gyor, Hungary.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Armin and Bence into our program,” Coach Hargis said. “They are both unbelievably talented, elite swimmers with aspirations of competing at the highest levels. Armin has already been to the Olympics representing Hungary, which shows the caliber of swimmer he is. It is going to be fun to have these guys represent Pitt over the next few years.”