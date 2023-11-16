Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

HS Senior Jillian Cox Swims Nation-Leading 500 Free, Breaks LSC Record, in Austin

Longhorn Aquatics 11 & Over November Unclassified

  • November 10-12, 2023
  • University of Texas, Austin, Texas
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals
  • Meet Results

USA Swimming National Teamer, Longhorn Aquatics swimmer, and University of Texas commit Jillian Cox helped warm up the pool before this week’s collegiate invite racing at a Longhorn Aquatics hosted meet last week.

She came away with four wins, including a lifetime best in one of her best events, the 500 free.

Results:

  • 50 free – 23.91 (1st)
  • 100 free – 49.76 (1st)
  • 200 free – 1:45.79 (1st)
  • 500 free – 4:36.93 (1st)
  • 200 fly – 2:01.20 (2nd)

The 500 free was the big one. The swim undercut her previous best time by almost a second – that was done in her last attempt at the swim at Sectionals in March, where she swam 4:37.85 before setting into long course season.

Splitting Comparison:

Sectionals (March 2023)
Unclassified Meet (November 2023)
100 53.22 54.17 0.95
200 56.59 56.24 -0.35
300 56.73 56.46 -0.27
400 56.61 56.04 -0.57
500 54.70 54.02 -0.68
Final Time 4:36.93 4:37.85 -0.92

Her splitting was textbook – and her improvement built throughout the race.

The result moves her to 22nd place all-time in the 17-18 age group and breaks the 17-18 South Texas Swimming LSC Record held by Evie Pfeifer, who swam 4:36.96 in 2018. Pfeifer would also go on to swim for Texas, and in 2022 as a senior she placed 5th in this event at the NCAA Championships.

At the time, her swim was the fastest 500 yard free of the 2023-2024 season, jumping USC sophomore Claire Tuggle.

Cox represented Team USA in the 800 free at the World Aquatics Championships, placing 6th in 8:19.73. At US Trials, she was also 9th in the 400 free, 5th in the 1500 free, and 30th in the 200 free.

Other Notable Swims:

  • Longhorn Aquatics’ Ava Ippoliti won the 17-18 100 breaststroke in 1:02.42 and Nitro’s Aliana Marakovic won the 15-16 100 breaststroke in 1:03.12. Both of them were new best times, and Ippoliti’s swim is a Winter Juniors cut.
  • Andrew Zou, a senior at Longhorn Aquatics committed to Princeton, swam 1:57.75 in the 200 breaststroke and also won the 200 IM in 1:49.50. He added best times in the 50 free (21.31) and 100 free (46.80).
  • Another Longhorn Aquatics swimmer Rowan Cox, 16, won six events. That includes a new best time in the 500 free (4:34.28) and 200 back (1:47.21). He’s just a high school sophomore.

 

In This Story

Shaddy419
6 seconds ago

Two questions:

1. Isn’t Cox no longer a senior and is doing a gap year? Headline says otherwise.

2. Is there any relation between Rowan and Jillian?

