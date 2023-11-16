HS Senior Jillian Cox Swims Nation-Leading 500 Free, Breaks LSC Record, in Austin

Longhorn Aquatics 11 & Over November Unclassified

November 10-12, 2023

University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals

Meet Results

USA Swimming National Teamer, Longhorn Aquatics swimmer, and University of Texas commit Jillian Cox helped warm up the pool before this week’s collegiate invite racing at a Longhorn Aquatics hosted meet last week.

She came away with four wins, including a lifetime best in one of her best events, the 500 free.

Results:

50 free – 23.91 (1st)

100 free – 49.76 (1st)

200 free – 1:45.79 (1st)

500 free – 4:36.93 (1st)

200 fly – 2:01.20 (2nd)

The 500 free was the big one. The swim undercut her previous best time by almost a second – that was done in her last attempt at the swim at Sectionals in March, where she swam 4:37.85 before setting into long course season.

Splitting Comparison:

Sectionals (March 2023) Unclassified Meet (November 2023) 100 53.22 54.17 0.95 200 56.59 56.24 -0.35 300 56.73 56.46 -0.27 400 56.61 56.04 -0.57 500 54.70 54.02 -0.68 Final Time 4:36.93 4:37.85 -0.92

Her splitting was textbook – and her improvement built throughout the race.

The result moves her to 22nd place all-time in the 17-18 age group and breaks the 17-18 South Texas Swimming LSC Record held by Evie Pfeifer, who swam 4:36.96 in 2018. Pfeifer would also go on to swim for Texas, and in 2022 as a senior she placed 5th in this event at the NCAA Championships.

At the time, her swim was the fastest 500 yard free of the 2023-2024 season, jumping USC sophomore Claire Tuggle.

Cox represented Team USA in the 800 free at the World Aquatics Championships, placing 6th in 8:19.73. At US Trials, she was also 9th in the 400 free, 5th in the 1500 free, and 30th in the 200 free.

Other Notable Swims: