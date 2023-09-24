How To Watch The 2023 Asian Games

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

The 2023 Asian Games will see swimming action kicking off this morning from Hangzhou, China with prelims of the women’s 200m fly, men’s 200m IM, men’s 100m free, women’s 50m breast, men’s 100m back, women’s 1500m free and women’s 4x100m free relay events on the agenda.

The good news is that viewers in Asia nations are able to tune in live via the following outlets:

CCTV in China

in China TBS in Japan

in Japan Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) in India

in India MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg in Singapore

in Singapore MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+ in Indonesia

in Indonesia KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun in the Republic of Korea

in the Republic of Korea OneSports in Philippines

in Philippines RTM and Astro in Malaysia

The bad news is that there is no official U.S. broadcaster, which means using a virtual private network (VPN) may be the only avenue for catching action from Hangzhou this week.

We’ll be providing recaps on the latest action from prelims and finals as well as notable swims and storylines as the action unfolds throughout the week.