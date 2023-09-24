Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2023 Asian Games

Retta Race
by Retta Race 2

September 23rd, 2023 Asia, International, News

19TH ASIAN GAMES

  • Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
  • Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
  • LCM (50m)
The 2023 Asian Games will see swimming action kicking off this morning from Hangzhou, China with prelims of the women’s 200m fly, men’s 200m IM, men’s 100m free, women’s 50m breast, men’s 100m back, women’s 1500m free and women’s 4x100m free relay events on the agenda.

The good news is that viewers in Asia nations are able to tune in live via the following outlets:

  • CCTV in China
  • TBS in Japan
  • Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) in India
  • MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg in Singapore
  • MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+ in Indonesia
  • KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun in the Republic of Korea
  • OneSports in Philippines
  • RTM and Astro in Malaysia

The bad news is that there is no official U.S. broadcaster, which means using a virtual private network (VPN) may be the only avenue for catching action from Hangzhou this week.

We’ll be providing recaps on the latest action from prelims and finals as well as notable swims and storylines as the action unfolds throughout the week.

Tencor
5 minutes ago

Zhang already with a season best in the 200 Fly

Troyy
30 minutes ago

Australia’s SBS is having some limited coverage including swimming finals.

https://www.sbs.com.au/sport/article/how-to-watch-19th-asian-games-live-on-sbs/pbmclhou9

