How To Watch Match 6 Of 2020 International Swimming League Season

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

Africa

Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tunisia: beIN Sports

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia, and Zimbabwe: SuperSport

Americas

USA: CBS

Canada: CBC

Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Republica Dominicana, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela: Claro Sports

Brazil: TV Globo

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Navassa Island, Puerto Rico, Saba, San Andrés, Providencia, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadine, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Island and United States Virgin: ESPN

Asia

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor, and Singapore: beIN Sports

Japan: TV Asahi

India: Eurosport India

Europe

France, French Overseas Territories, Monaco, Andorra, and Turkey: beIN Sports

Italia: Sky

UK: BBC, Eurosport

Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark: Eurosport

Russia: Match TV

Belarus: Belarus TV and Radio Company , Sport 1

, Hungary: M4

Ukraine, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: SPORT 1

Lithuania: Sport 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sportklub

Middle East

Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen: beIN Sports

Israel: Sport 1

Oceania

Australia: Seven, beIN Sports

New Zealand: ESPN

TEAMS COMPETING

Match 5 will feature 2 American teams and 2 International teams. For London Roar and Tokyo Frog Kings, this is their second match and for the others, their third.

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at the event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, which ends in a relay event, followed by a 6-minute break.

DAY 1 EVENTS

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT # 1 100 Fly 2 3 200 Back 4 5 200 Breast 6 7 4×100 Free Relay —Break— 9 50 Free 8 11 200 IM 10 13 50 Breast 12 4×100 Free Relay 14 —Break— 15 50 Back 16 17 400 Free 18 19 4×100 Medley Relay 20

DAY 2 EVENTS

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT # 21 100 Free 22 23 200 Fly 24 25 100 Back 26 27 100 IM 28 —Break— 29 200 Free 30 31 50 Fly 32 33 100 Breast 34 35 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 35 —Break— 36 400 IM 37 38 50 Skins, stroke TBD 39 40 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 40

POINT SCORING FORMATS

Each ISL match includes 39 events, divided by several point-scoring formats. Swimmers earn points for their teams according to the following table:

RACE SCORING

INDIV. EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS ROUND 1 SKINS ROUND 2 SKINS ROUND 3 1st place 9 18 9 9 14 2nd place 7 14 7 7 7 3rd place 6 12 6 6 4th place 5 10 5 5 5th place 4 8 4 6th place 3 6 3 7th place 2 4 2 8th place 1 2 1 DNS -4 -8 -4 -8 -12 DNF -2 -4 -2 -4 -6 DSQ -2 -4 -2 -4 -6

JACKPOT POINTS

A swimmer who wins by a wide margin can steal points from the bottom-end finishers in the event. If a swimmer beats any other swimmers by the jackpot time margins, the winning swimmer steals the finish points of the other athlete. Teams also steal jackpot points if another team takes a DQ, a DNS, or a DNF in a race.

CUT-OFF TIME PENALTIES

In addition, the league will continue to use cut-off times, meaning athletes will lose points if they swim slower than a set time. A swimmer failing to meet these times will have a one-point penalty, while a relay will have a two-point penalty. These penalties are assessed after finish points are determined – so a swimmer taking 8th but missing the cutoff time will earn one point for the 8th-place finish, then take the one-point penalty for a total of zero points.

If a swimmer misses the cutoff time and gets their points stolen by jackpot, the cutoff penalty remains, but the finish points get stolen. So an athlete taking 8th, missing the cutoff time and falling outside the jackpot margin would incur -1 point for their team, taking the cutoff penalty, but having their 8th-place finish point stolen by the jackpot swim.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

1ST PLACE 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE 4TH PLACE Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points will be distributed equally between the team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Regular Season Matches

1ST PLACE 2ND PLACE 3RD PLACE 4TH PLACE Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

