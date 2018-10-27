Hopkin Delivers 22.0 Split In Arkansas Event Sweep Against Vanderbilt

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt

Friday, October 26th

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Arkansas – 160 Vanderbilt – 45

In a shortened meet format including the 200 medley and free relays, 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1650 free, as well as the 100 of each stroke and the 400 IM, Arkansas won all 11 events against SEC opponent Vanderbilt, winning the meet by a massive margin. Anna Hopkin, who has been a sprint star this Fall in the NCAA, swam only 2 events. Hopkin claimed victory in the 200 free with a 1:51.13. Hopkin was true to form in that race, posting a very quick 52.22 on the first 100, and coming home in 58.91. Hopkin closed out the meet with a 22.04 split on the 2nd leg of the Arkansas A 200 free relay. The Razorbacks finished that relay in 1:32.69.

Kiera Michailoff-Russell won the 100 free with a 51.62. She came in 4th in the 50 free, posting a 24.13, and took her 100 out in 24.94. Marlena Pigliacampi won the 100 fly with a 55.72, coming in ahead of Vanderbilt’s Tonner Debeer (56.21). Peyton Palsha won the 1650 and 400 IM. In the 1650, Palsha posted a 17:02.55. Palsha boasts a personal best of 16:12.53 in the mile. She then won the 400 IM with a 4:22.84.

Sydney Angell won the 100 breast with a 1:03.69, while freshman Kobie Melton won the 100 back with a 56.14. Alexis Ljunggren took the 500 with a 5:02.17, while Molly Moore won the 50 free with a 23.63.

PRESS RELEASE – ARKANSAS:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- The No. 23 Arkansas swimming and diving team defeated Vanderbilt 160-45 in its final home meet of the semester Friday afternoon. With the win, the Hogs improved to 1-2 (1-2 SEC).

The Razorbacks won all 11 swimming events, earning two podium sweeps.

Arkansas started the meet off strong, with Kobie Melton, Sydney Angell, Marlena Pigliacampi, and Kiera Michailoff-Russell earning first place in the 400 yard medley relay (3:46.25). Andrea Sansores, Vanessa Herrmann, Sarah Dalton Chambliss, and Molly Moore placed third (3:50.33) in the event.

Sophomore Peyton Palsha won both of the distance events she competed in, finishing the 1650 yard freestyle with a time of 17:02.55 and finishing the 400 yard individual medley with a time of 4:22.84.

Freshman Lexi Ljunggren had an impressive meet as well, winning the 500 yard freestyle (5:02.17) and placing second in the 1650 yard freestyle (17:09.71).

Freshman Molly Moore earned her first individual victory, winning the 50 yard freestyle (23.63). She also earned two first-place finishes in the team relay events.

The Hogs will return to the pool next weekend to face No. 18 Kentucky and Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

PRESS RELEASE – VANDERBILT:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Competing in its second SEC meet of the season, the Vanderbilt women’s swim team fell to Arkansas, 160-45.

The Dores started strong in the first event of the meet, the 400 Y medley relay, with Vanderbilt A relay Johanna Goldblatt , Elizabeth Colwell , Tonner DeBeer and Abigail Burke earning second place with a time of 3:49.92.

Kicking off individual races for the Dores, DeBeer swam a quick 24.10 in the 50 Y freestyle to earn third place in the event. She was followed by fellow freshman Colwell, who kept a steady pace in the 400 Y IM finishing the race with a time of 4:25.50 and earning a second-place finish.

DeBeer added another podium finish to her race accomplishments by taking second place in the 100 Y butterfly, defeating four Razorbacks with a time of 56.21.

In the 100 Y backstroke, senior Johanna Goldblatt stood out for the Dores, placing second with a time of 58.19.

Freshman Abigail Burke secured two top-three finishes in Friday’s meet, earning second in the 500 Y freestyle with a time of 5:04.11 and third in the 200 Y freestyle (1:54.30).

Continuing the freshman victories, Colwell earned her second second-place finish in the 100 Y breaststroke swimming a time of 1:04.18.

Closing the meet, the Dores placed third in the 200 Y freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.60.