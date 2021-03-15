Hobson Breaks 9:00 in 1000 Free, Hartman and Brill Nab Another Win Each in Utah

ST. GEORGE SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

St. George, Utah (Dixie State University)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

Lakeride Swim Team’s Luke Hobson had one win and two bests tonight in St. George as the Sectional Championships wrapped up.

Hobson went 8:58.07 to take the 1000 free this afternoon, which was a lifetime best by over four seconds and his first time under nine minutes. He then finished runner-up in the 100 free, going 43.34 behind Paseo Aquatics Swim Team’s Manuel Leuthard (43.24), a Swiss national training in California. For Hobson, that was his first time under 44 in the 100 free.

15-year-old Bailey Hartman of the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks continued her winning ways, cracking the 50-second barrier for the first time to hit a lifetime best of 49.56 in the 100 free. Hartman adds that to her win tally, which includes victories this weekend in the 200 free and 200 IM.

In fifth place was 13-year-old Liberty Clark in a lifetime best 51.31. Clark is quickly becoming one of the best young sprinters in the country, ranking sixth this season among 13-year-olds nationally; she entered the meet with a best of 53.34.

Canyons Aquatic Club’s Kyle Brill completed the backstroke sweep, going 1:45.54 to take a few tenths off of his previous best from prelims, which was his first time under 1:50 ever. He entered this meet with a 1:52.32, so the UCSB commit has emerged as an overnight star in the backstrokes. In the women’s 200 back, Emma Karam won easily in 1:55.80, gaining .25 from prelims.

