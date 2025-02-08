Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High School Senior Gabe Nunziata Swims 52.83 in the 100 Breast at ISCA January Classic

Braden Keith
February 08th, 2025 Club, News

2025 ISCA January Classic

  • January 17-19, 2025
  • Hampton Aquaplex, Hampton, Virginia
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Final
  • Meet Results (PDF)

Gabe Nunziata of the Old Dominion Aquatic Club posted a number of best times in January at the 2025 ISCA January Classic, winning three events in the process.

Among his new personal bests was a 52.83 in his best event, the 100 yard breaststroke. That shaved .07 seconds off his time from Winter Juniors – East where he finished in 2nd place.

Nunziata also won the 200 breaststroke (1:55.36) and 200 IM (1:47.34). While neither of those were best times, he did a lot to improve his IMX score and show off some versatility with best times in the 200 back (1:49.81), 200 fly (1:53.64), and 400 IM (3:49.84).

Nunziata is committed to swim at Tennessee in the fall – a program that has had a lot of success in the breaststroke races over the last decade. That’s mostly true on the women’s side, but on the men’s side includes swimmers like Flynn Crisci, who was 10th at NCAAs last year as a 5th year.

Nunziata’s time from this meet would rank behind former U.S. National Team member Kevin Houseman, who transferred to the Vols this season from Northwestern. Houseman was 52.76 in the team’s dual meet against Georgia two weeks ago.

Nunziata will swim at the VISAA Virginia independent schools Division II Championships next weekend.

Other big performers from the meet included a group from the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. National Age Group Record holder Jude BurkhartWilla Kulp, and Shannon Conway each came away from the meet with 10 wins.

Conway’s wins were done in the open age group and included a new best time of 1:47.65 in the 200 free. The 15-year-old is just a sophomore in high school and that swim ranks her 7th nationally among 15-year-old girls this season.

